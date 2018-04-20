Beyond books: Celebrate the future of storytelling at Newstory

Newstory will be at the 23rd Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 21 and 22 at the USC campus. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 21 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22. Admission to the festival is free; tickets for specific panels can be purchased at events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks.