J.D. Salinger's books will be reissued for his centenary, while Joyce Maynard raises #MeToo questions

"We have come a long way ... from 1998,” she writes. “I am 64 now. In the decades since I published my story about those days and their enduring effect on my life, I have received many letters from readers. Some are from women with chillingly similar stories to share, of powerful older men who, when these women were very young, captured their exceedingly naïve trust, as well as their hearts, and altered the course of their lives." She adds that there were other young women who said they had received letters like she did from Salinger, “an absolutely captivating letter, magical even — composed in a voice they recognized as that of Holden Caulfield.”