CNN commentator Sally Kohn's L.A. book party was canceled (but she's got another event this week)

Kohn also faced criticism from author Ijeoma Oluo, who said Kohn used tweets Oluo had written in her book without permission and drew a misleading contrast between Sow and Oluo. In a Facebook post, Oluo wrote: "[T]he tweets being used take my work out of context in a way that if isn't deliberate, is at least extremely negligent. ... If Kohn is unaware of how I would feel about seeing my words used like this, it is an ignorance built from privilege. And if you are writing a book about issues that directly impact the lives of black people, and you are using the words and work of black people in it — it's a privileged ignorance that isinexcusable."