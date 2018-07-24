Sean Spicer's book is 'a bumbling effort at gaslighting Americans'

On the larger question of Trump's mendacity ... uh, what mendacity? Twisting language into the incomprehensible — and meaningless — was a special talent of Spicer the press secretary and also clearly of Spicer the memoirist. In discussing the president's truthfulness, he writes: "If Trump was frank to a fault, openly imprecise in his language, and brashly indulgent of 'truthful hyperbole' on his own behalf, many found Hillary [Clinton] to be skirting the truth in ways that were much more serious." If that passage was hard to track, try this one from Spicer in the White House briefing room; here he was responding to a national security question: "I think that it is interesting, the level of or the lack of interest that I've seen in these developments when it goes in one direction versus, where I think it was going, where other, other amounts of interest that have come from this room and beyond."