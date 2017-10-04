The bestselling novel 'Sweetbitter' is coming to TV

The screen adaptation of Stephanie Danler’s bestselling debut “Sweetbitter” has been greenlighted by Starz network, which won a multiple-network bidding war over the novel in July.

Starz ordered six half-hour television episodes of the scripted drama. Danler wrote the script for the first episode and will also serve as an executive producer.

Published in 2016, “Sweetbitter” follows 22-year-old Tess’ coming of age in New York City, where she lands a job as a backwaiter at a high-end restaurant. Tess’ initiation into the world of fine dining also introduces her to a world of excitement and hedonism. As she learns the ropes of restaurant work, she falls for bad-boy bartender Jake, and makes her first forays into wine, drugs, lust, betrayal and adulthood.

Danler worked at the famed Union Square Café in New York City before selling “Sweetbitter.” Even before the novel became a sensation, she made headlines for her high-six-figure, two-book deal.

In a press release, Starz President and CEO Chris Albrecht said the network looks forward to announcing casting soon, although “Sweetbitter” fans have already begun casting their votes on The Bookcaster and Twitter.

agatha.french@latimes.com

@agathafrenchy