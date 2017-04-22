Bryan Cranston used to assemble papers for the L.A. Times

"Breaking Bad" actor Bryan Cranston's history with the Los Angeles Times began long before he became a best-selling author.

"I and a friend of mine were in charge of folding the big Sunday paper that used to be enormous at the time," said Cranston, who wrote "A Life in Parts." "We used to put all the pieces together and put it in a machine called the Beast."

He would arrive at 10 p.m. Saturday and wouldn't leave until sunrise.

Once he even went with a co-worker to deliver the paper.

How's that for dedication?