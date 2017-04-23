Festival of Books
Everything you need to know about the Festival of Books
BOOKS

The Festival of Books is here!

Bookfest ScheduleSunday

Morgan Parker, Lydia Yuknavitch, Tom Tomorrow and more coming soon

(David Horsey / Los Angeles Times)
Welcome back for Day 2 of #bookfest. Here's what's up next:

  • 10:30 a.m. Jason Diamond, Kevin Smokler and Simon Roy talk pop culture on the panel Pop Goes the World.
  • 10:30 a.m. Drawing the Lines with political cartoonists Tom Tomorrow, David Horsey and Berkeley Breathed 
  • 10:30 a.m. L.A. really is more than just strip malls; discover more at the Architecture of Iconic Los Angeles panel
  • 10:40 a.m. Find Morgan Parker, author of "There Are More Beautiful Things Than Beyoncé," on the Poetry Stage

See the full schedule 

Latest updates

