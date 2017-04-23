BOOKS It's Day 2 of the L.A. Times Festival of Books April 23, 2017, 11 a.m. Panels begin Sunday at 10 a.m.: Here's the scheduleThe festival is at USC: Here are the detailsCan't make it to the festival? Don't miss these Facebook live interviews or photos from the event All updates Book Prize Finalist Bookfest Schedule Saturday Sunday April 23, 2017, 10:30 a.m. Remember that time the Cubs won the World Series? So does Scott Simon. He'll be discussing his book "My Cubs: A Love Story" with Todd Martin at noon at the Norris Theater. Latest updates Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times