BOOKS The Festival of Books is here! April 23, 2017, 10 a.m. Panels begin Sunday at 10 a.m.: Here's the scheduleThe festival is at USC: Here are the detailsCan't make it to the festival? Don't miss these Facebook live interviews or photos from the event. All updates Book Prize Finalist Bookfest Schedule Saturday Sunday April 23, 2017, 9:00 a.m. Steve Jones, Sex Pistol, on the Los Angeles Times Main Stage at 3:40 p.m. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) Latest updates Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times