- Panels begin Saturday at 10 a.m.: Here's the schedule
- The festival is at USC: Here are the details
- Can't make it to the festival? Don't miss these Facebook live interviews or photos from the event.
The only thing better than books? Books about cats and dogs
Seth Casteel, the photographer behind the blissfully self-explanatory book "Underwater Dogs" and his latest, a cat book called "Pounce," joins Thomas McNamee, Lauren Fern Watt and David Elliot Cohen for the panel "Raining Cats and Dogs" at 4:30 p.m. at the Annenberg Auditorium. This Instagram says it all.