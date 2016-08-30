Celebrating the historic Gamble House in Pasadena

The Gamble House in Pasadena celebrates 50 years as a museum this year with a variety of activities, including a public celebration held at the Arts and Crafts masterpiece on Sept. 25.

The historic home was designed by Charles and Henry Greene, for David and Mary Gamble, of the Procter & Gamble Co., in 1908, and is now a National Historic Landmark, owned by the city of Pasadena and run by USC.

The public party will feature self-paced tours of the Gamble House for $1 (1966 prices), food trucks, family activities on the lawn such as soap carving and kids’ woodworking workshops, and more.

The Gamble House 50th anniversary celebration takes place from noon to 4 p.m. on Sept. 25 at 4 Westmoreland Place, Pasadena. $1. Details: gamblehouse.org/50th or (626) 793-3333.

