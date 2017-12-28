Luxe automakers offer great prices on starters with lots of options

A 208 horsepower turbo inline-four engine is standard, and it turns less fuel into more torque. The ECO Start/Stop function automatically pauses the engine at red lights to save fuel while Dynamic Select lets you choose a driving mode. The CLA also features a diamond-block grille and LED tail lamps, as well as a standard 8-inch color dashboard screen, Bluetooth wireless audio streaming and HD radio stations.

The options for personalizing or upgrading your CLA seem almost endless, with both packages and individual features available. Exterior options include different grilles, wheels and accents. Upgrade the interior with leather seats and multicolor ambient lighting. Four entertainment and convenience packages include features like blind spot assist, rearview mirror compass, GPS navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.