Sporty and luxurious hybrids becoming new normal for automakers

Four electric motors — one in the turbocharger, one on the combustion engine with a link to the crankcase, and the two in the front wheels — integrated with a 1.6-liter V-6 hybrid petrol engine generate performance that seems downright sinful: More than 1,000 horsepower and a top speed of around 217 mph. Mercedes-Benz says that Project One — seen for the first time in the U.S. at the LA Auto Show — gives a good indication of what to expect from the upcoming production model, and perhaps luxury hybrids in the future.