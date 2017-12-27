The Greatest Show on Pavement

On the Mercedes-Benz Iron Schöckl, Auto Show guests can experience the famously capable G550 SUV at its limits on a man-made "mountain" (named after the Schöckl, an actual Austrian peak near where Mercedes develops its G-Class vehicles). Like an outsized Hot Wheels track for grown-ups, the Iron Schöckl comprises a 100% climb (i.e. a 45-degree incline) with, at its top, a movable platform which tilts the G-Wagen downwards for a hair-raising 45-degree descent. Situated in the South Hall Lobby of the Los Angeles Convention Center, the Hyundai Racing Challenge comprises three Hyundai Forza 7 Game Sleds featuring the sporty Hyundai Velostar coupe. In an exciting tournament atmosphere, players (age 18-plus) compete in preliminary rounds for the best lap times, with the best of these seeded against each other for a chance to win an Xbox game console and other prizes. Two tournaments are being held each day at the LA Auto Show.