Eye exams are essential, but not enough kids get them. This charitable partnership envisions changing that.

Both National Vision and Boys & Girls Clubs have home offices in Atlanta and, incredibly, some 94% of America's Best retail locations sit within 10 miles of a Boys & Girls Club, making this partnership something of a natural fit. The need for free and easily accessible vision screening was clear when the collaboration began in 2015, with around half of American children having not had an eye exam in the preceding two years, according to a 2016 report from optical industry trade association and nonprofit The Vision Council.