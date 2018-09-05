For many kids with academic or behavioral problems, glasses could change everything

"I once examined a 6-year-old boy," Patel recalled. "He walked into the exam lane very quiet and timid … One eye was clearer than the other and he was having a hard time interpreting what he was actually seeing. At the follow-up exam, [he] ran into the exam lane, jumped into the chair and had a huge smile on his face — he had just tried on his new glasses. The improved vision ... made a huge positive impact on this child's ability to interact and learn."