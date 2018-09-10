'I dreamed of becoming a citizen, and the library made my dream come true'

Sanchez, who had moved to the U.S. from the Mexican city of Veracruz in 1991, was sure about one thing, though: The Los Angeles Public Library was a great place to go for answers. He frequently took his young son for homework help at the library's Wilshire Branch, located near Sanchez's home in Mid-City. It was there that he discovered books to study English and U.S. history, news publications to keep himself informed, and a wealth of other resources he could use to educate and enlighten himself.