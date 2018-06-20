Elite Vegas concierge has all the ‘keys' to the city

Nancy Nitsche, Aria Resort and Casino's director of concierge services, finds a way to unlock any door in Las Vegas.
As one of nine Les Clefs d'Or members on property, Nitsche is part of an elite concierge group with more than 4,000 members worldwide. Translated from French to "keys of gold," Les Clefs d'Or members undergo a rigorous three-month vetting process to join the organization that includes a test that takes approximately two weeks to complete, featuring essay and multiple-choice questions. Additionally, applicants must work as a full-time concierge at a hotel for at least five years before they can apply.
While the most common question for Nitsche is where to eat dinner, she's received several uncommon requests since joining Aria's Les Clefs d'Or team in 2010.
"Even I was surprised I was able to make it happen!"
-Heather Turk, Custom Publishing Writer