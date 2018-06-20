‘Just’ a Legend: Gwen Stefani’s Zappos Theater residency allows for intimate performances

Fans should expect her residency to follow the emotional peaks and valleys of Gwen's life. "Music is so nostalgic. So I really wanted the [Vegas] show to have that feeling," said Stefani. "So the way I laid the show out, it's kind of in five different sections, where I think you'll be able to clearly see that journey and have that nostalgic feeling." Stefani remained tight-lipped about visual specifics of her Zappos production during her interview, but revealed that she had just cast dancers from around 500 hopefuls. There will almost certainly be multiple costume changes from the L.A.M.B. fashion line founder. She's very aware that, unlike at a typical tour stop where the audience will be almost entirely hardcore fans, in Vegas she'll also be performing in front of a wider audience, including folks who are just looking for world-class entertainment while visiting Sin City.