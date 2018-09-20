'Oktober' starts right now in Vegas

Among other great places to sip suds in Las Vegas, October or anytime, are Ellis Island Brewery and Beerhaus at The Park. Hailed as one of Nevada's top craft breweries, Ellis Island (in the hotel-casino of the same name) will offer a selection of special Oktoberfest beers including its own IPAs, stout, amber and traditional German weiss -- use any or all to work up the courage to sing from the 10,000-song-strong karaoke menu. Beerhaus offers 21 craft brews, as well as pork, sausage and pretzel dishes that complement the amber nectar. It's located at The Park MGM, a snazzy reincarnation of the old Monte Carlo hotel-casino.