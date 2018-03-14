Sarah Jessica Parker Puts Some Spring in Vegas' Step

Move over, Manolo, and get a clue, Choo. Sarah Jessica Parker is the new coveted shoe designer in town!
The "Sex and the City" actress has opened her first West Coast standalone: the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker boutique at Bellagio Resort & Casino. It's one of only two locations in the country to offer the label's full collection.
"We opened our first store with the fantastic and brilliant team at MGM in December 2016 at National Harbor, right outside of D.C. We were thrilled when they approached us about opening a second store at the Bellagio," Parker told the Vegas Guide.
When it came time to design SJP's desert flagship, Parker knew exactly how she wanted visitors who ventured inside her boutique to feel: "Like they stepped inside a Fabergé egg," she said. "Just completely enveloped in color, sparkle, fantasy and delight."
The actress and designer has even introduced a brand new, very spring color to her shoe line — Bellagio Blue — which is available exclusively at the Las Vegas shop.
Randy Morton, president and COO of Bellagio, said "building this partnership with Ms. Parker has been an incredible experience."
Location is one thing, but quality is what matters most to Parker. "These shoes are meant to last a lifetime. I could never put my name on them otherwise," she said.
