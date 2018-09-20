The Hot List: Robot butlers, Chocolate + Wine, a delightful 'Hangover'

Inspired by the films, The Hangover Bar has been added to The Hangover Experience, which also showcases the hotel suite, wedding chapel, and wax figures of Alan (Zach Galifianakis), Phil (Bradley Cooper), and Mike Tyson, at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. "Vanderpump Rules" reality starlet Scheana Shay and hunks from the "Thunder From Down Under" show hosted the bar's debut. Beer, wine and movie-themed alcoholic concoctions such as Buttery Nipple, Royal Flush, and Three Leg Monkey are $7. Premium cocktails, including Tiger's Blood, are $10. Admission packages include access to the bar. Attraction hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. or to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. madametussauds.com/lasvegas