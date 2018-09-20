The Hot List: Robot butlers, Chocolate + Wine, a delightful 'Hangover'

Knock, Knock! Who's There?
Fetch and Jett are eager new hires at Vdara Hotel & Spa. Real go-getters, they make deliveries to guest suites with items such as snacks, sundries, morning coffee, spa products and more. Also, they're robot "dogs." The fully autonomous indoor delivery robots use advanced technology to seamlessly navigate around people and objects. Fetch and Jett can prioritize multiple requests and wirelessly communicate with the hotel's systems -- even operating elevators. Upon receiving a guest request, an employee loads items into the robot's secure, tamper-proof compartment, inputs the guest's room number, hits the "Go" button, sending Fetch or Jett speeding to their destination. vdara.com
Get a "Hangover" at Tussauds Bar
Inspired by the films, The Hangover Bar has been added to The Hangover Experience, which also showcases the hotel suite, wedding chapel, and wax figures of Alan (Zach Galifianakis), Phil (Bradley Cooper), and Mike Tyson, at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. "Vanderpump Rules" reality starlet Scheana Shay and hunks from the "Thunder From Down Under" show hosted the bar's debut. Beer, wine and movie-themed alcoholic concoctions such as Buttery Nipple, Royal Flush, and Three Leg Monkey are $7. Premium cocktails, including Tiger's Blood, are $10. Admission packages include access to the bar. Attraction hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. or to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. madametussauds.com/lasvegas
A Perfect Pair: Chocolate + Wine
Ethel M Chocolates now offers premium chocolates paired with four hand-picked Trinchero Family Estates wines at their signature tastings in the Factory Store in Henderson. This sweet experience has chocolatiers carefully selecting wines to complement one-of-a-kind candies like Pecan Caramel Raptures and Lemon Satin Crèmes. Wine tastings are five times daily, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., on odd hours; non-alcoholic tastings are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on even hours. Cost with wine is $25 per person, without wine it's $15. Kids get in for $6. Reservations suggested, call 702.435.2608 or visit ethelm.com.
-Jackie Brett, Custom Publishing Writer