Undoing Overdoing It: Hangover Help Available in Downtown Vegas

I.V. Relief

"A hangover comes in different forms. Everyone is different," Dr. Adam Nadelson, CEO of the I.V. Doc, the leading provider of private on-demand IV fluid treatments and vitamin infusions, said. "Where we come in is when somebody is feeling really bad." The party-afflicted can choose from five hangover cures: the Cleanse, the Detox, the Refresh, the Revive or a Super Vitamin B injection. After booking online, a registered nurse arrives at your room at the scheduled time, fluid bag in hand. "We can help you feel better quicker," Nadelson said. "It's practically instantaneous."