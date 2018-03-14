Undoing Overdoing It: Hangover Help Available in Downtown Vegas

Okay. So last night was a blast and you don't regret (or remember?) a minute of it. But if your morning after is a different story and you're now woozy and the room is spinning, perhaps a visit to Claim Jumper will make those hangover woes go away.
Open 24 hours and located at the Golden Nugget Hotel, the scratch house restaurant provides all-American cuisine in generous portions with a casual setting. And, you can bet that their entire breakfast menu is available the day of and after the St. Patrick's Day. "We are designed for times like this. It's when we shine," general manager Justin Mouzoon told the Vegas Guide.
Hungry and ambitious diners are greeted by the smell of freshly baked goods and comfort foods. To cure what ails you, Mouzoon recommends the Scrambler, a bed of hash browns smothered with ham and scrambled eggs topped with cheddar and Jack cheese, served with a side of country gravy and toast. And for the indecisive customer, how about the Full House: two eggs with bacon, sausage or ham steak, pancakes and hash browns?
The best part of all — many of Claim Jumper's homey entrees top out at around $15. "Not too shabby [price wise], especially for a casino environment in Las Vegas," Mouzoon said. www.claimjumper.com
I.V. Relief
"A hangover comes in different forms. Everyone is different," Dr. Adam Nadelson, CEO of the I.V. Doc, the leading provider of private on-demand IV fluid treatments and vitamin infusions, said. "Where we come in is when somebody is feeling really bad." The party-afflicted can choose from five hangover cures: the Cleanse, the Detox, the Refresh, the Revive or a Super Vitamin B injection. After booking online, a registered nurse arrives at your room at the scheduled time, fluid bag in hand. "We can help you feel better quicker," Nadelson said. "It's practically instantaneous."
-Genevieve Wong, Custom Publishing Writer