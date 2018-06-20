Vegas’ new retro-variety spectacular ‘Opium’ achieves ‘escapist’ velocity

Staged in the venue that formerly housed the ambitious but short-lived "Vegas Nocturne," "Opium's" retro-futuristic comedy variety is truly its own thing. Audiences step aboard a 262-seat "spaceship" traveling from Uranus to Las Vegas, where they're welcomed by an assortment of Mollison's "favorite artists from around the world." Examples: A very sassy sword swallower and a mustachioed unicycle-riding juggler. With a storyline that unfolds among the ship's … unique crew members, two of which end up falling in love and having a baby, and a live band covering spacey rock hits from the '70s and '80s, audiences are cheering and singing along by the time the hilarious production is over.