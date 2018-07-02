Palm Springs: Fresh downtown offers modern charm

Anchoring the complex is the new 4-star, 153-room Kimpton The Rowan Palm Springs Hotel, a place to be whether or not you check in. In a deliberately low-rise city, The Rowan is the tallest building in town and downtown, with seven stories delivering the psychic relief of panoramic views. Its High Bar serves handcrafted cocktails around an early-1960s glam poolside lounge on 10,000 feet of rooftop -- a sexy set piece for the evening nightlife that rolls out later. Two restaurants, Stephen Wambach's gourmet 4 Saints and the Mediterranean-inspired Juniper Table café, showcase the fresh, seasonal food for which California is the global blueprint. And for the Hollywood and Silicon Valley set (or the classy bachelor party?), book the 1,500-square-foot Arlo Suite for floor-to-ceiling views, a dining room and pool table, and two wraparound balconies.