After poor Week 2 performance, Ravens offensive line faces ultimate challenge in Denver's Von Miller

“They’ve got a good front and when you put them in those situations where we’re going to pass the ball a ton, guys are going to get beat more,” he said. “But I was happy with the way we fought and we got back into that game. … I was just telling the young guys, it’s week to week in this business. That’s exactly what happens. You’re up 30 points in Week 1 and then you’re down 21. That’s the nature of the beast with this game, and you’ve just got to fight. No matter what the score is, you’ve got to go out and do your job at a high level.”