California starts accepting applications for driverless car permits

California began accepting applications Monday for permits to deploy self-driving cars on public roads without a human backup driver at the wheel.
Recent fatal crashes by a self-driving Uber car in Arizona and a Tesla car operating in semiautonomous Autopilot mode in California have put a spotlight on safety, and on Monday the California Department of Motor Vehicles sent out a list of safety requirements that permit applicants must meet.
Among them, vehicles must:
- Meet federal motor vehicle standards
- Show results from tests that simulate real-world driving
- Come with a two-way communications link
- Be incapable of being operated autonomously outside the territory or driving conditions stated on the application
- And hew to current industry standards to prevent cyberattacks.
Those requirements aren't new — the DMV issued regulations Feb. 28 — but they provide a quick overview focusing on safety.
The DMV also noted Monday that under state driverless regulations, it can immediately suspend or revoke permits over practices it deems unsafe.
