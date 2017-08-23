Ferrari unveils its new V-8 GT Portofino

Ferrari has a new V-8 GT. It’s called the Portofino, after the coastal Italian resort town.

The new machine, which replaces the company’s California T touring sports car, is lighter, more powerful and quicker than the outgoing vehicle.

Ferrari said in its announcement that the Portofino, powered by an upgraded V-8 turbocharged engine, will get from zero to 60 miles per hour in less than 3.5 seconds.

It will even do that with the top down. The Portofino features a retractable hard top roof that stows in the trunk area.

The company boasts that the Portofino “is the most powerful convertible to combine the advantages of a retractable hard top, a roomy boot and generous cockpit space plus two rear seats suitable for short trips.”

Ferrari also says the car features an upgraded sound system, touch screen navigation and entertainment console, and air conditioning system. A new wind deflector, the company said, will cut air flow in the cabin by 30% when the top is down.

The Portofino will make its physical debut in September at the Frankfurt International Motor show. It will make its debut in these pages, as a review vehicle, soon — I hope.

charles.fleming@latimes.com

@misterfleming