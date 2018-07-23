Fiat Chrysler is rattled without visionary CEO behind wheel

In May 2011, less than two years after leaving bankruptcy, Marchionne pulled off a huge refinancing of the company's $7.5-billion loan from the U.S. government, retiring it with a combination of corporate bonds, loans and payments, even though Chrysler had not yet turned an annual profit. Some of the debt carried at 12% interest rate and cost the company $1.2 billion in interest per year. The maneuver helped the company to start making money again.