Harley-Davidson is moving some production out of U.S. to avoid EU tariffs

Harley-Davidson Inc. plans to shift some production of its motorcycles out of the United States in response to European Union tariffs, as President Trump’s trade disputes undermine an iconic American manufacturer.
Each motorcycle will cost about $2,200 more after the European Union raised its levies on imported U.S. bikes to 31% from 6% last week, the Milwaukee-based manufacturer said Monday in a regulatory filing. This will cost Harley about $90 million to $100 million annually, as the company plans to absorb extra costs rather than pass them along to customers.
Although Trump has repeatedly claimed that the United States can win trade wars, victims are starting to pile up at home and abroad. Harley’s filing follows a profit warning last week from Daimler AG, which cited escalating tensions between the U.S. and China. The motorcycle maker tied its higher costs to a sequence started by Trump, who slapped tariffs on European steel and aluminum, prompting the EU’s retaliation.
Harley — once praised by Trump at a February 2017 White House meeting as a model American manufacturer — didn’t specify which international plants will boost output for EU markets. The company operates manufacturing facilities in Brazil, India and Australia, and it is beginning production in Thailand this year.
Ramping up output in international plants for the EU may take at least nine to 18 months, according to the company. Harley said it’s committed to making motorcycles in the United States, but it suggested it had no other choice but to move production from its home market. The company sold almost 40,000 bikes in Europe last year, and the continent’s share of total deliveries was the highest since 2011.
“Increasing international production to alleviate the EU tariff burden is not the company’s preference, but represents the only sustainable option to make its motorcycles accessible to customers in the EU and maintain a viable business in Europe,” the company said in the filing.
The EU tariffs are only the latest blowback Harley has faced from Trump’s trade policies. The company has warned that Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum will drive up raw materials costs. Chief Executive Matt Levatich also was a supporter of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which could have lowered barriers in some of the world’s largest markets for motorcycles. Trump withdrew from the long-planned trade pact in January 2017.
A week after pulling the United States out of the TPP, the president hosted Levatich and other Harley executives and union leaders for a White House listening session and held the motorcycle maker out as an “American success story since 1901.”
A U.S. motorcycle sales slump has deepened since then, spurring Harley’s decision in January to close a plant in Kansas City, Mo., eliminating about 260 jobs.