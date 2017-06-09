Honda's all-new Accord will have no V-6 option — only 4-cylinder or hybrid

Honda said Friday that its Accord midsize car will be offered only with four-cylinder or gas-electric hybrid engines when an all-new version comes out this year.

The automaker said the smaller engines are sufficient for what its customers want. Only 14% of buyers in 2016 bought V-6 Accords.

Honda's move away from the V-6 is part of a trend toward replacing larger engines with turbocharged smaller ones that can nearly match V-6 power. Chevrolet, Hyundai and others already have eliminated V-6 options in their midsize cars.

Honda released some details of the 2018 Accord on Friday. The car will come standard with a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine or a more powerful 2-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. A hybrid powertrain is optional. The smaller engine will get a continuously variable transmission, while the larger one will get a new 10-speed automatic transmission. Manual transmissions also are available.

The 1.5-liter turbo engine already is in the smaller Honda Civic, where it produces 174 horsepower and gets 36 miles per gallon in combined city and highway driving.

Honda said the new design has a more aggressive stance than previous Accords, although the company only released pictures of the car in camouflage.

Horsepower, price, gas mileage and other details will be announced closer to when the car hits showrooms in late summer or early fall.

ALSO:

Lyft partners with NuTonomy to develop and test driverless fleet

Two things about the Tesla Model 3 that Elon Musk wants you to know

Driving the world's fastest, most luxurious supercar: the $3-million Bugatti Chiron