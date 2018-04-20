2018 Honda Gold Wing is lighter, sportier, more powerful and better looking

The model I rode was fitted with Honda's DCT automatic seven-speed transmission, a feature that I had previously explored on the company's smaller NC700 touring bike. As on that machine, I found it smooth, seamless and intuitive. Although I was not persuaded to give up the clutch-and-shift-lever system found on most bikes (the six-speed manual transmission is standard at a slightly lower cost on the Gold Wing), I was able to understand why some riders would prefer it.