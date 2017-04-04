First look: Indian Motorcycle reveals two new Chieftains

Indian Motorcycle has been teasing the two-wheel press about new bikes coming this year and next.

The first of them are a pair of Chieftain variants, the Chieftain Elite and the Chieftain Limited, shown here for the first time.

The two machines differ more stylistically than mechanically from their Chieftain underpinnings. Both feature exotic new 19-inch, 10-spoke, contrast-cut front wheels, and matching 16-inch rears. The front fender has been chopped, too, and the saddle is slimmer.

Both road warriors continue the Indian bagger tradition, hitting the highway powered by the company’s massive Thunderstroke 111 V-twin engine and armed with ABS, power windscreen, keyless ignition, remote locking saddlebags and Indian’s Ride Command information/entertainment system.

The Indian Chieftain Elite will be priced at $31,499. Only 350 will be built for the global market.

The names may confuse people. The Elite, to be priced at $31,499, is a limited edition bike. Each will be hand-painted and comes in a color that Indian calls Fireglow Red Candy with Marble Accents. Only 350 will be built for the global market.

The Limited, which will cost $24,499, will be built in unlimited volume. It comes in black only.

Both are 2017 bikes, and should be in showrooms by summer.

Meanwhile, Indian is still teasing what’s coming after the two Chieftains get here.

“What follows in their wake will be legendary,” the company said.

