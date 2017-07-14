Indian Motorcycle introduces its new Scout Bobber

Hoping to capitalize on the current craze for chopped, “custom” motorcycles, Indian has introduced a factory-custom Bobber version of its successful line of Scout bikes.

The new Bobber, due in U.S. and Canadian dealerships in September, is powered by the same 69-cubic-inch, 100 horsepower V-twin engine as the Scouts.

But it features “knobby” tires, a blacked out headlight nacelle, exhaust system and wheels, bar end mirrors, chopped front and rear fenders, a special leather seat and other styling details that are meant to give it the “custom” look currently being successfully marketed by Harley-Davidson, Triumph, Ducati, Honda, Yamaha and others.

The handlebars and foot pegs are closer to the rider, Indian said, than on the Scout.

The bike also sits one-inch lower to the ground, which Indian said allows the bike to “deliver unfiltered feedback from every inch of the blacktop” — not something that every rider will want, on every ride.

“The new muscular Scout represents a core passion for motorcyclists — connecting to the road without a need for anything unnecessary,” press materials read, offering “a tangible means of escape from a life that is so easily bogged down by commitments and a boatload of unnecessary ‘stuff.’”

Of course, it costs money for Indian to remove all that “stuff,” so the Bobber is priced just above the regular Scout — starting at $11,499, to the Scout’s $11,429.

This is the third machine in Indian’s Scout line-up. The first Scouts were introduced in late 2014. The Scout Sixty, a smaller, less expensive version, followed in early 2016.

