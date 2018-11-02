The Lexus LC500 has a satisfying, speedy identity crisis

Inside, Lexus nailed the grand tourer vibe: There are artful touches that connote luxury, such as Alcantara-trimmed door panels that gracefully sweep up into the dashboard. And there are some daring choices, too, like the door handles, which aren’t set in familiar bezels. But as with the exterior, there are touches that suggest a single-minded mission of speed that the car doesn’t deliver on — like the two grab handles provided for the passenger. There’s one in the center stack and another in the passenger door, and they’re there, presumably, so that a copilot could take hold of them during aggressive cornering. In practice, they are useless.