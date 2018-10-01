Can any new Tesla chairman stand up to Elon Musk?

The SEC, however, decided that shareholders would be better off if someone replaced Musk as chairman. The agency charged Musk with fraud Thursday over an Aug. 7 tweet that Musk sent to 22 million followers, announcing the company would be taken private at $420 a share and had “funding secured” for the deal. The SEC found no such deal existed and proposed he be kicked out at Tesla and barred from serving as officer or director at any public company.