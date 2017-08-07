Tesla starts raising cash to help it get Model 3 to the masses

Tesla Inc. is raising $1.5 billion as it ramps up production of the Model 3 sedan, its first mass-market electric car.

The company said Monday that it plans to offer senior notes due in 2025 and would use the offering's proceeds to further strengthen its balance sheet during rapid scaling of the Model 3.

Last week, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said investors should have “zero concern” about whether Tesla will be able to make 10,000 Model 3s per week by next year. The company delivered the first 30 Model 3s to employees two weeks ago.

Musk worried some investors when he warned that Tesla was about to embark on “at least six months of manufacturing hell” as it tries to get Model 3 production to 5,000 cars a week by December.

The car’s $35,000 starting price — half the cost of Tesla's previous models — and range of up to 310 miles could bring hundreds of thousands of customers into the automaker's fold, taking it from a niche luxury brand to the mainstream.

Tesla burned through $1 billion in the second quarter preparing for the Model 3's arrival.

The company said this month that 518,000 customers have put down $1,000 deposits for the car since March 2016.

