Uber fires high-profile engineer at the center of self-driving car dispute with Google

Uber has fired a star engineer who is at the center of the company’s self-driving fight with rival Waymo.

Former Google employee Anthony Levandowski, the driverless technology wunderkind who had been leading Uber’s effort to replace human drivers with robot cars, refused to hand over documents requested by Waymo and a federal court judge in a high-profile legal battle between two Silicon Valley giants. Waymo is part of Alphabet, the parent company of Google.

Uber is being accused of stealing Waymo’s self-driving technology. The San Francisco company has denied the charges.

An Uber spokeswoman on Tuesday said the company’s driverless car program will continue to be run by Eric Meyhofer, who took over from Levandowski in April. Levandowski’s direct reports will now report to Meyhofer.

“We have been pressing Anthony to comply and assist with our internal investigation for months,” the spokeswoman said. “We set a deadline that he did not meet, and we will not wait for this issue to make its way through the courts.”

Waymo sued Uber in February, claiming the company made illegal use of 14,000 documents Levandowski stole from company computers while he was a Waymo employee. Levandowski then started his own company, which soon was bought by Uber.

Uber insists it has developed its driverless technology independently, and does not possess, nor has made use of, any stolen material.

Levandowski has refused to turn over the documents to anyone, or his computer for inspection, citing a 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination.