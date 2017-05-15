Uber must stop using driverless-car tech from Google spinoff Waymo, judge orders

A federal judge has ordered Uber to stop using technology that a key executive downloaded before he left Waymo, the autonomous-car company that was spun off from Google.

The order filed Monday in a trade secrets theft lawsuit also requires Uber to return all downloaded materials by noon on May 31.

Judge William Alsup in San Francisco said Waymo has shown “compelling evidence” that engineer Anthony Levandowski downloaded confidential files before leaving Waymo. The judge also said evidence shows that before he left Waymo, Levandowski and Uber planned for Uber to acquire a company formed by Levandowski.

Waymo sued Uber in February, alleging that the San Francisco ride-hailing company is using stolen self-driving technology to build its own fleet of autonomous cars.

Alsup’s ruling prevents Uber from using the technology on a navigational tool called Lidar that robotic cars need to see what's around them.

The decision was only a partial victory for Waymo, however. The company had sought to shut down Uber's autonomous car program completely until the dispute is settled. But Alsup determined that Waymo's patent infringement theories were too weak to support such an order. The judge ruled that although it's hard to imagine that Levandowski “plundered Waymo's vault the way he did” with no intent to use the material, Waymo still fell short of showing that the trade secrets were used.

Uber said Monday that it's pleased the court allowed it to continue research on self-driving cars, including its own Lidar innovations. “We look forward to moving toward trial and continuing to demonstrate that our technology has been built independently from the ground up,” it said in a statement.

Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc., said it welcomed the order stopping Uber from using “stolen documents containing trade secrets developed by Waymo through years of research.”

Last week Alsup took the rare step of referring the case to federal prosecutors for an investigation of possible criminal misconduct, deepening the turmoil swirling around the case. The U.S. attorney's office in San Francisco has not responded to requests for comment.

At stake is the direction of Uber's self-driving car program, which Uber Chief Executive Travis Kalanick has said is the key to the company's future.

Experts say prosecutors are likely to follow up on Alsup's order and launch an investigation. The probe, combined with other legal and image woes, will reduce Uber's value and in the worst case could threaten Uber's existence if investors leave, criminal charges bring huge fines and legal action stalls autonomous-car research, legal experts have said.

Alsup's ruling comes a day after Waymo confirmed it has signed a deal with Lyft, Uber’s rival, to collaborate on autonomous technology through pilot projects and product development.

Waymo has alleged in its lawsuit that Levandowski and Uber conspired to create a sham self-driving truck start-up called Otto as a prelude to a $680-million deal for Uber to buy Otto and get the desperately needed technology.

After Uber bought Otto, Levandowski took over oversight of Uber's self-driving car division. He stepped down from the role earlier this month until Waymo's lawsuit is resolved.

Uber has vehemently denied using Waymo's ideas, maintaining that its Lidar system is radically different. Meanwhile, Levandowski has refused to turn over his personal laptop or answer most other questions posed by Waymo's lawyers while asserting his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination.

