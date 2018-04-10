Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller saved the company. Now he's headed for the exit

On Friday, VW's supervisory board will vote on sweeping changes that will include replacing Mueller with Herbert Diess, the head of VW's namesake brand, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified speaking before an official announcement. The 64-year-old Mueller, who took over in 2015 and has worked inside the Volkswagen structure his entire adult life, has two years left on his contract. At the close of trading on Wall Street on Tuesday, the company's shares were up 4.5%.