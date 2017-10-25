United selling 747 seats — and other parts of retiring jetliner— in online auction

If you ever desired the chance to spend time in a well-used airplane seat — without actually getting to travel anywhere — you might be in luck.

United Airlines is betting it can convince at least some passengers to part with hundreds of thousands of frequent flyer miles for the privilege.

Chicago-based United is retiring its fleet of Boeing 747 aircraft in about two weeks. But first, the airline will strip off hardware, from airspeed indicators to tail numbers, and sell it to members of its frequent flyer program who are fans of the iconic jumbo jet.

All proceeds, collected in frequent flyer miles, will benefit Air Camp, an organization that teaches middle school students about aviation and aeronautics. Donated miles help students and teachers travel to Air Camp programs, United spokeswoman Andrea Hiller said.

As on eBay, some items can be purchased for a set number of miles, while others will be put up for auction between Monday and Nov. 7.

A window cut from the plane costs 50,000 miles — about the price of a typical domestic round-trip flight in coach booked with miles. Rows of two or three seats run 275,000 and 250,000 miles, respectively. Frequent flyer website The Points Guy estimates the value of a United Airlines mile at about 1.5 cents, putting the equivalent price of those seat rows at $3,750 or more.

A rudder trim indicator, brake pressure indicator, ram air inlet, oxygen pressure indicator and standby altimeter are among the items that will be auctioned.

It is the first time United has auctioned off retired aircraft by the part, Hiller said. But the 747, once known as the Queen of the Skies, has an enthusiastic fan club.

United’s final 747 flight will be a Nov. 7 trip from San Francisco to Honolulu, the route United’s first 747 took on its inaugural flight in 1970.

The airline moved up the 747’s retirement date earlier this year, saying it planned to switch to newer aircraft that are more efficient and reliable and provide an “updated in-flight experience.”

