Feds raid Caterpillar headquarters in Peoria

Federal law enforcement officials executed a search warrant Thursday morning at Caterpillar's corporate headquarters in downtown Peoria.

"Caterpillar is cooperating," company spokeswoman Corrie Heck Scott said in an email. She declined to comment further.

Law enforcement officials were active in other Caterpillar facilities in the Peoria area, including East Peoria and Morton, said Sharon Paul, a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney's office for the Central District of Illinois.

Agencies present included the Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigation Division, the Office of Export Enforcement at the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s Office of Inspector General, Paul said.

The Peoria Journal Star first reported the news Thursday.

According to the Commerce Department's website, the Export Enforcement office focuses on "sensitive exports to hostile entities" and "prohibited foreign boycotts," among other things.

In January, Caterpillar announced it would leave its longtime home in Peoria for the Chicago area. It will relocate its headquarters and 300 employees.

Caterpillar's shares fell by as much as far 5 percent Thursday morning.

