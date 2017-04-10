Video shows man dragged off United Airlines flight after overbooking

United Airlines had a passenger dragged off a flight at O'Hare International Airport on Sunday after the flight was overbooked.

The flight was bound for Louisville, Ky., United spokesman Charlie Hobart said in an emailed statement.

"After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate," Hobart said in the statement. "We apologize for the overbook situation."

Video of the incident made it quickly to Twitter, showing the man screaming as officers pull him from his seat. He then falls silent as they drag him by the hands, with his glasses askew and his shirt pulled up over his abdomen, down the aisle. Several passengers yell at the officers. "Oh my God, look at what you did to him," one woman yells.

Hobart directed further questions to law enforcement authorities.

