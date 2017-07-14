Undressed? South Florida-based Alfred Angelo Bridal shut down, reports say

Misty-eyed Yadira Castro, 27, stood outside Alfred Angelo’s Boynton Beach store on Friday, desperate to learn about her wedding dress. Her wedding is a week from Saturday.

“I don’t have the money to buy a new dress. I have no time to buy a new dress,” said Castro, showing the Disney character Jasmine-inspired dress she had purchased from Aflred Angelo for more than $800. With veil and accessories, she has nearly $1,250 invested in wedding attire at the store, she said.

Brides and bridesmaids across the country are scrambling because of the apparent closing of the Delray Beach-based wedding dress company Alfred Angelo Bridal. There are reports from multiple cities of brides showing up to get their wedding gowns only to find the store closed.

In Boynton Beach, as Castro waited, a store manager finally showed up late Friday morning but declined to talk with the media, locking the door behind her.

Social media postings began circulating Thursday saying that the company is going out of business.

Alfred Angelo Bridal hired Stearns, Weaver Miller law firm in Miami to represent them. Brides and other customers should email lawyer Patricia Redmond at predmond@stearnsweaver.com for more information, according to a sign posted on the stores.

Clerks for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida said on Friday morning that no bankruptcy petition had been filed on the company’s behalf. However, signs on the doors of outlets in Sunrise, Coral Gables and elsewhere instructed customers to telephone the law firm for information.

Chris Phillips of Boynton Beach came to Alfred Angelo to check on the news for his son, whose wedding party has bridesmaid dresses at the store. His son, 25, scheduled to get married in September.

Phillips was on his cell phone telling family members it was time to shop elsewhere. “It’s a done deal,” he said, saying the corporate office also had closed. But he was concerned about finding different dresses in time — David’s Bridal had told them they were already too late when they went shopping a few months ago.

The company’s store in Sunrise was closed Thursday night and had a sign in the window directing customers to call the firm. In Coral Gables store employees would not comment, WFOR-Ch. 4 reported.

In Boynton Beach, outside the Alred Angelo store at 393 Congress Ave., Teri McKerlie said she is planning an early 2018 wedding and was stunned to see social media postings indicating that the retailer might be shutting down.

“I thought it had to be a joke,” she told Sun Sentinel news partner WPEC-CBS 12. “I called them and they said they were closing today,” McKerlie said early Thursday evening.

In San Antonio, Texas, police told television station WOAI that dispatchers received 911 calls about the closure.

In Reno, Nevada, KRNV-TV reported that employees at the Alfred Angelo Bridal store there were trying to assist panicked brides even as an imminent closure was looming,

“I tried to pick my dress up but they said they didn’t have it,” bride-to-be Caitlyn Sylva told the station.

The retailer operates at least 60 locations in the U.S., and maintains stores in Canada, Europe and Japan. Its dresses are placed with 1,400 retailers worldwide.

This story will be updated. Check back for more information.

ALSO

Prom closets make teens look like stars — at no cost