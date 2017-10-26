CVS Reportedly In Talks To Buy Aetna

Aetna, which stunned Connecticut when it said it would move its headquarters from Hartford earlier this year, may be purchased by CVS Health Corp.

According to the Wall Street Journal, CVS has been in talks for the past six months to buy Aetna Inc. in what would be a blockbuster deal. CEOs of both companies “have met multiple times,” the newspaper reported.

An Aetna spokesman declined to comment to the Courant.

CEO Mark T. Bertolini told employees in June that Aetna is in the midst of a “transformation into a health company.” Last winter, CVS Health CEO told Fortune magazine that the company had become a “health care company.”

Bertolini has told investors he would like to extend Aetna's reach deeper into a patient's life to help solve health care problems. He said Aetna ultimately would like to be like Amazon and essentially provide logistics or support to help people figure out what they need to be happy and healthy and to get any chronic conditions under control.

"Our strategy is to continue to grow in the digital space and bring new innovations to market, requiring us to expand our access to talent for the knowledge economy,’’ Bertolini said in a letter to employees.

In June, Aetna said it would move its headquarters from Hartford to New York City in 2018 as part of a digital transformation from health insurer to health care company. CVS, which is based in Woonsocket, R.I., changed its name to CVS Health in 2014.

A driver behind its New York move, Aetna said, is the access to a broader market of possible employees who are part of the “knowledge economy,” or industries that rely on digital and other forms of technology.

The transformation is aimed at “personalizing” health care, and focusing on how to individually tailor a plan to keep a person healthy rather than just treating the illness or disease. The plans would be based, in part, on data that is gathered for people of a similar age, health background and other factors.

Bertolini, meanwhile, has been publicly talking about CVS for months.

He told analysts in May that the insurer is interested in refashioning its pharmacy business in line with customers’ retail experiences.

He cited CVS’s home infusion nurses and suggested Aetna can do similar work.

”Why shouldn’t we be thinking about how we can catch people between the hospital and their home in a local community center that can give them the information they need?” he asked.

“So we’re talking to Walmart. We’re actually doing a lot of experiments with Walmart right now, Walgreens and CVS,” Bertolini said. “And what I’ve been talking to them about is, ‘Let’s take your retail space and redeploy it to infusion, dialysis, DME and we’ll make that part of our partnership and we’ll let you share the risk of reducing our costs.’ ”

He said CVS has 9,000 stores within three miles of 80 percent of the U.S. public.

“That’s a pretty good footprint,” Bertolini said. “So we can talk to them about how they reformat the retail and front, where they could be helpful for any population we would serve, or for them quite frankly, as a business model, any population they would want to serve for anybody.”

CVS Health has proposed to pay more than $200 per share for Aetna, the Wall Street Journal reported. Shares of the Hartford-based Aetna jumped nearly 12 percent on Thursday, closing at $178.60. CVS shares fell nearly 3 percent, to $73.31.

Aetna has a market value of nearly $60 billion.

The report of CVS’ interest in Aetna came three days after Aetna announced it would sell its group life and disability operations to The Hartford for $1.45 billion.

Analysts said the sale would allow Aetna to focus on its evolution as a health care company.

Earlier this year, Aetna was rebuffed by a federal judge in its efforts to buy Humana Inc. for $37 billion.

Bertolini had made the purchase of Humana a centerpiece of Aetna's growth strategy, helping to drive up revenue and extend Aetna's reach into new and lucrative Medicare Advantage markets. Medicare Advantage provides a type of Medicare health plan offered by private companies contracting with Medicare to provide health and hospital insurance.