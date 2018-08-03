California's salmon industry fears it will be wiped out by Trump

President Trump made no secret during his campaign of his affinity for the growers. At an appearance in the Central Valley, he ignorantly parroted their viewpoint nearly verbatim. “You have a water problem that is so insane, it is so ridiculous, where they’re taking the water and shoving it out to sea,” he said. “They have farms up here, and they don’t get water. I said, ‘Oh, that’s too bad. Is it a drought?' ‘No, we have plenty of water. … We shove it out to sea.’ … The environmentalists are trying to protect a certain kind of three-inch fish,” he said, referring to the Delta Smelt, which is typically treated as a species not worth preserving. (The smelt doesn’t occupy an especially important position in the Delta food chain, but its health is an indicator of the overall health of the ecosystem.)