Hype and plunder: This high-tech company may be setting a new low for self-indulgent IPOs

Mark Zuckerberg has used his unassailable control over Facebook to turn it into a global social media company, but also to resist pressure to respond properly to the company’s proliferating public problems. Then there’s the 88% voting control vested in Snap co-founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy; here’s betting that many investors who bought into the story that they needed impregnable authority to build their company wish they’d thought twice, now that the stock is trading at less than half the $24.48 at which it closed on the day of its IPO, some 13 months ago.