Why would anyone think Tesla would be better off if Elon Musk takes it private?

Yes, it’s likely that a private Tesla would be relieved of most of its public disclosure obligations. The company would probably be able to cease making some of its quarterly and annual public disclosures, which are typically scrutinized by investors and analysts with the intensity of Talmudic scholars. But it probably couldn’t go completely silent, as some of its public debt would remain outstanding. Moreover, Musk’s speculation that its current shareholders could continue to invest through some sort of pooled fund raised the possibility that the SEC might consider it still under a public disclosure mandate.