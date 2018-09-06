With Ohtani injury, it's three strikes and out for the stem cell scam

As we write, Ohtani hasn’t confirmed that he’ll undergo Tommy John surgery. It’s not hard to understand why pitchers and their teams would wish to avoid the procedure if at all possible. Named after the Dodgers pitcher who pioneered the procedure in 1974 and went on to a successful post-surgery career, it involves transplanting a tendon from elsewhere in the body to replace the damaged UCL. According to statistics compiled by Jon Roegele of the Hardball Times, pitchers can need more than a year to recover to the point where they can face hitters off the mound, and a year and a half before they can pitch in a game at their pre-surgery level. If Ohtani goes through with the surgery now, he won’t be expected to throw another pitch until 2020.