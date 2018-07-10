In another act of sabotage, Trump slashes Obamacare outreach funding to the bone

None of that is true, or pertinent. Previous acts of Trumpian sabotage of the ACA has made Navigator-type help even more important for some consumers. The claim that the ACA is now established enough for customers to need less assistance is highly dubious, as any corporate marketing expert knows: Even Coca-Cola, owner of the best-known brand name in the world, spends $12 billion a year on advertising and marketing, more than a third of its annual revenue.